FEBRUARY 10 (Reuters)-
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.07 trln 2.18 trln 2.23 trln 1.06 trln
(-4.9 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+7.6 pct) (+5.8 pct)
Operating 142.86 151.61 162.00 62.00
(-5.8 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+13.4 pct) (-14.8 pct)
Recurring 136.82 140.97 140.00 53.00
(-2.9 pct) (-2.5 pct) (+2.3 pct) (-27.0 pct)
Net 7.41 11.39 48.00 13.00
(-35.0 pct) (-76.8 pct) (+548.0 pct) (-27.5 pct)
EPS 7.70 yen 11.95 yen 49.91 yen 13.52 yen
EPS Diluted 7.14 yen 11.93 yen
Annual div 27.00 yen 25.00 yen 27.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 13.50 yen 12.50 yen 13.50 yen 13.50 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 13.50 yen 12.50 yen 13.50 yen
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft
drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2503.TK1.