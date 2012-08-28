AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - Maxvalu Hokkaido Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 41.13 40.00 Operating 244 mln 230 mln Recurring 271 mln 230 mln Net 117 mln 50 mln EPS 17.13 yen 7.32 yen NOTE - Maxvalu Hokkaido Co Ltd is a regional supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.