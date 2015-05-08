(Adds EPS basic forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Sumitomo Riko Company Limited CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 400.93 369.09 420.00 200.00 (+8.6 pct) (+40.0 pct) Operating 10.49 13.58 16.00 6.00 (-22.7 pct) (+47.5 pct) Recurring 8.41 11.04 14.00 5.00 (-23.8 pct) (+19.7 pct) Net loss 4.43 4.08 6.00 1.50 (+35.7 pct) EPS loss 42.66 yen 39.27 yen 57.80 yen 14.45 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 17.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div 9.00 yen 8.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Sumitomo Riko Company Limited is a leading maker of vibration-proof rubber for motor vehicles. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)