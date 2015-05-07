UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters)- Gaban Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 13 months ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.39 7.98 Operating loss 152 mln loss 58 mln Recurring loss 95 mln loss 5 mln Net loss 131 mln loss 49 mln EPS loss 11.99 yen loss 4.53 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.