(Adds company forecast) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Azia Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 754 mln 723 mln 1.12 - 1.18 (+4.3 pct) (+11.2 - +17.2 pct) Operating 119 mln 161 mln 245 mln - 280 mln (-25.6 pct) (+1.1 - +15.6 pct) Recurring 120 mln 160 mln 245 mln - 280 mln (-24.8 pct) (+2.5 - +17.2 pct) Net 73 mln 94 mln 145 mln - 165 mln (-22.8 pct) (+11.0 - +26.3 pct) EPS 37.89 yen 50.83 yen 75.07 yen - 85.42 yen EPS Diluted 36.25 yen 47.60 yen Ann Div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.