(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters)- Gaban Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 13 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 8.75 8.00 8.57 (+6.2 pct) Operating 36 mln 193 mln 100 mln (+22.4 pct) Recurring 93 mln 259 mln 120 mln (+27.8 pct) Net 3 mln 181 mln 95 mln (+40.8 pct) EPS 0.35 yen 16.46 yen 8.72 yen Ann Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)