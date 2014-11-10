(Adds company forecast) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Airex Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.73 1.85 3.80 (-6.4 pct) (+17.4 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 9 mln 29 mln 140 mln - 170 mln (-68.6 pct) (-18.5 - -1.0 pct) Recurring 13 mln 32 mln 140 mln - 170 mln (-59.5 pct) (-21.4 - -4.6 pct) Net loss 4 mln 7 mln 50 mln - 90 mln (+19.7 - +115.5 pct) EPS loss 0.14 yen 0.26 yen 1.70 yen - 3.06 yen EPS Diluted 0.15 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of industrial-use printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.