MAY 2 (Reuters)-

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 497.29 488.92 2.23 trln

(+1.7 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 25.31 32.99 162.00

(-23.3 pct) (+38.3 pct) (+13.4 pct) Recurring 19.21 29.40 140.00

(-34.6 pct) (+42.3 pct) (+2.3 pct) Net loss 3.03 loss 2.11 48.00

(+548.0 pct) EPS loss 3.15 yen loss 2.20 yen 49.91 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 27.00 yen 27.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 13.50 yen 13.50 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 13.50 yen 13.50 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2503.TK1.