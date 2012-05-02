BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management qtrly loss per share $0.008
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
MAY 2 (Reuters)-
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 497.29 488.92 2.23 trln
(+1.7 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 25.31 32.99 162.00
(-23.3 pct) (+38.3 pct) (+13.4 pct) Recurring 19.21 29.40 140.00
(-34.6 pct) (+42.3 pct) (+2.3 pct) Net loss 3.03 loss 2.11 48.00
(+548.0 pct) EPS loss 3.15 yen loss 2.20 yen 49.91 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 27.00 yen 27.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 13.50 yen 13.50 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 13.50 yen 13.50 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2503.TK1.
* Knot Offshore Partners LP earnings release_interim results for the period ended December 31, 2016
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)