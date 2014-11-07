(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 356.83 286.62 540.00 (+22.0 pct) Operating 36.71 32.05 56.60 (+15.5 pct) Recurring 37.73 30.98 55.00 (+35.0 pct) Net 22.69 17.34 31.70 (+8.4 pct) EPS 37.62 yen 29.66 yen 52.77 yen EPS Diluted 37.58 yen 28.91 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen -Q2 div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 6.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.