Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- Ribomic Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenue 479 mln 151 mln 199 mln - 849 mln (+217.3 pct) (-10.3 pct) (-58.5 - +76.9 pct) Operating 6 mln loss 414 mln loss 439 mln - 200 mln Recurring 13 mln loss 210 mln loss 406 mln - 234 mln Net 10 mln loss 211 mln loss 407 mln - 216 mln EPS 0.88 yen loss 20.24 yen loss 31.77 yen - 16.86 yen EPS Diluted 0.78 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Ribomic Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: