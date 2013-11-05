UPDATE 1-Navistar loss widens on weak truck market hits revenue
DETROIT, March 7 U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a higher loss than a year earlier as continued weakness in the trucking industry hit revenue.
Nov 5 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.53 trln 4.99 trln (+10.8 pct) (-4.6 pct) Operating 145.97 134.28 (+8.7 pct) (-31.0 pct) Pretax 202.41 160.30 (+26.3 pct) (-30.8 pct) Net 197.20 168.34 370.00 (+17.1 pct) (-25.9 pct) (+20.2 pct) EPS 108.05 yen 92.24 yen 202.74 yen EPS Diluted 108.05 yen Ann Div 43.00 yen 51.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 21.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
March 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said he could approach GM again regarding a potential merger, adding a rationale for a tie-up still existed even after the U.S. rival decided to sell its European operations to PSA Group.