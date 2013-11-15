(Adds company forecast) Nov 15 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.51 7.54 7.80 - 8.50 (-0.4 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+3.8 - +13.1 pct) Operating 401 mln 301 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+33.4 pct) (+171.3 pct) (+24.5 - +49.4 pct) Recurring 406 mln 307 mln 500 mln - 600 mln (+32.3 pct) (+430.7 pct) (+22.9 - +47.5 pct) Net 1.35 412 mln 250 mln - 300 mln (+226.2 pct) (-81.4 - -77.7 pct) EPS 106.20 yen 32.55 yen 19.72 yen - 23.67 yen EPS Diluted 104.15 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen nil 5.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 5.00 yen nil 5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.