(Adds company forecast) Oct 24 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 333.43 306.53 451.00 (+8.8 pct) (+11.2 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 59.13 58.16 71.00 (+1.7 pct) (+14.4 pct) (-11.2 pct) Pretax 59.42 56.72 (+4.8 pct) (+14.6 pct) Net 39.73 38.16 (+4.1 pct) (+24.2 pct) EPS Basic 72.90 yen 70.09 yen 82.62 yen EPS Diluted 72.79 yen 70.01 yen Ann Div 45.00 yen 45.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 23.00 yen 23.00 yen *Sales forecast is sales revenue forecast, Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast. NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.