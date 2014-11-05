(Adds previous forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters) - Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.96 4.90 - 5.00 Recurring 30 mln loss 130 mln - loss 80 mln Net loss 83 mln  loss 160 mln - loss 110 mln EPS loss 2.46 yen loss 4.68 yen - loss 3.22 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.