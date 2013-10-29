Oct 29 (Reuters)- Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 4.47 trln 4.36 trln 9.20 trln (+2.6 pct) (-4.7 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 173.48 163.60 500.00 (+6.0 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+18.5 pct) Pretax 135.56 116.26 425.00 (+16.6 pct) (-12.6 pct) (+23.4 pct) Net 69.37 65.51 305.00 (+5.9 pct) (-15.7 pct) (+28.3 pct) Net 32.77 30.13 210.00 (+8.8 pct) (-40.9 pct) (+19.8 pct) EPS 6.78 yen 6.49 yen 43.47 yen EPS Diluted 6.78 yen 6.23 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.