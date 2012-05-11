BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MAY 11 (Reuters)-
Panasonic Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.87 trln 4.14 trln
(-6.5 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 28.23 104.29
(-72.9 pct) (+96.1 pct) Recurring 55.73 146.38
(-61.9 pct) (+213.3 pct) Net loss 527.00 loss 49.86 EPS loss 227.93 yen loss 24.08 yen EPS Diluted Annual div
-Q1 div
-Q2 div
-Q3 div
-Q4 div NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6752.TK1.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.