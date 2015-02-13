(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 148.45 105.40 152.00 76.50 (+2.4 pct) (+1.7 pct) Operating 8.31 5.71 8.50 3.95 (+2.3 pct) (+0.3 pct) Recurring 9.27 6.59 8.80 4.07 (-5.1 pct) (-2.3 pct) Net 4.87 3.70 4.80 2.08 (-1.5 pct) (-5.8 pct) EPS 156.55 yen 118.73 yen 154.15 yen 66.80 yen EPS Diluted 156.30 yen 118.52 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 21.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 7.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.