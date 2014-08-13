(Corrects forecast period to 9 months to Sep 30,2014) Aug 12 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.59 7.12 15.59 (+34.6 pct) (+43.1 pct) Operating 696 mln loss 880 mln 1.30 Recurring 700 mln loss 727 mln 1.29 Net 541 mln loss 597 mln 1.03 EPS 16.40 yen loss 23.80 yen 30.22 yen EPS Diluted 15.83 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - KLab Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .