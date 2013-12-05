(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Dec 5 (Reuters)- Kao Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 289.05 294.53 1.27 trln (-0.1 pct) Operating 18.34 20.73 116.00 (-29.1 pct) Recurring 19.49 21.81 117.00 (-27.3 pct) Net 10.52 15.68 73.00 (+3.2 pct) EPS 20.26 yen 30.04 yen 142.09 yen EPS Diluted 20.25 yen 30.03 yen Ann Div 62.00 yen 64.00 yen -Q2 div 31.00 yen 32.00 yen -Q4 div 31.00 yen 32.00 yen NOTE - Kao Corp is a major home products and personal-care maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .