(Adds company forecast) Jan 23 (Reuters)- ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.02 988 mln 1.35 - 1.55 (+2.7 pct) (-0.9 pct) (+1.4 - +16.4 pct) Operating 6 mln 28 mln 20 mln - 120 mln (-78.5 pct) (-47.0 pct) (-50.0 - +200.0 pct) Recurring 8 mln 32 mln 20 mln - 120 mln (-74.4 pct) (-41.8 pct) (-58.3 - +150.0 pct) Net loss 1 mln 13 mln 10 mln - 65 mln (-57.9 pct) (-56.5 - +182.6 pct) EPS loss 0.21 yen 2.07 yen 1.57 yen - 10.23 yen Ann Div 200.00 yen 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 200.00 yen 2.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.