(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST (JPS) (JPS) (IFRS) Sales 1.03 943 mln 2.42 (+8.9 pct) (+135.7 pct) Operating 146 mln 158 mln 208 mln (-7.3 pct) (+41.9 pct) Recurring 163 mln 146 mln (+11.7 pct) Net 74 mln 69 mln 106 mln (+7.2 pct) (+42.8 pct) EPS 7.63 yen 11.74 yen 10.89 yen EPS Diluted 7.30 yen 11.67 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Hotto Link Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.