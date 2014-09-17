BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales&Rev 7.80 trln 7.80 trln Operating loss 40.00 140.00 PreTax loss 50.00 130.00 Net loss 230.00 loss 50.00 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.