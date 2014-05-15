(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.39 11.04 11.50 - 12.50 5.20 - 5.60 (+3.1 pct) (+12.1 pct) (+1.0 - +9.8 pct)(-2.4 - +5.1 pct) Operating 259 mln 434 mln (-40.2 pct) (+21.8 pct) Recurring 274 mln 439 mln 300 mln - 400 mln 60 mln - 100 mln (-37.5 pct) (+20.0 pct) (+9.2 - +45.6 pct)(-62.2 - -37.0 pct) Net 44 mln 356 mln 200 mln - 300 mln 10 mln - 50 mln (-87.6 pct) (-11.8 pct)(+354.0 - +580.9 pct)(-88.6 - -43.2 pct) EPS 5.06 yen 40.48 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.