(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 moonths to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 209.26 199.06 413.00 (+5.1 pct) (+6.7 pct) (-0.9 pct) Operating 26.98 9.78 46.00 (+175.9 pct) (+122.4 pct) Recurring 25.34 8.54 41.00 (+196.8 pct) (+194.8 pct) Net 21.20 loss 3.99 28.00 EPS 12.72 yen loss 9.57 yen 16.80 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics conglomerate NEC. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .