(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Red Planet Japan, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 May 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.36 1.78 2.40 (-23.5 pct) (+14.0 pct) Operating loss 274 mln loss 40 mln loss 250 mln Recurring loss 304 mln loss 75 mln loss 250 mln Net loss 305 mln loss 79 mln loss 250 mln EPS loss 3.37 yen loss 2.87 yen loss 2.65 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Red Planet Japan, Inc. distributes indie music CDs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.