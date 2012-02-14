(Corrects reporting period)

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

SOMETHING HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 4M ended Year to Six months to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012

RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY COMPANY FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.57 2.17 9.10

4.05 (+20.2 pct) (+39.3 pct) Operating 240 mln 61 mln 300 mln

17 mln

(+24.8 pct) (+45.0 pct) Recurring 207 mln 56 mln 265 mln

2 mln

(+27.7 pct)

Net 153 mln 24 mln 211 mln 25 mln

(+37.7 pct) (+95.0 pct) EPS

Y9,654.02 Y3,070.15 Y13,294.32 Y1,616.96 Diluted Y9,502.07 -

EPS Annual div Y500.00

nil Y700.00

NOTE - Something Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1408.TK1.