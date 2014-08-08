(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change, adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2014 July 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 109.02 100.64 164.00 (-7.4 pct) Operating 12.61 11.85 18.50 (+71.8 pct) Recurring 10.35 3.74 15.00 (-29.4 pct) Net 7.82 123 mln 11.00 (-97.5 pct) EPS 28.19 yen loss 1.68 yen 39.41 yen EPS Diluted 25.54 yen Ann Div 1.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp is a major maker of silicon wafers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .