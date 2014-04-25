(Adds company forecast) Apr 25 (Reuters)- Yahoo Japan Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 6 months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS H1 FORECAST Sales 386.28 342.99 335.90 (+12.6 pct) (+13.5 pct) (+69.6 pct) Operating 197.42 186.35 93.40 (+5.9 pct) (+12.9 pct) (-5.0 pct) Recurring 197.63 188.65 (+4.8 pct) (+12.8 pct) Net 125.12 115.04 (+8.8 pct) (+14.4 pct) EPS 21.82 yen 19.84 yen EPS Diluted 21.82 yen 19.84 yen Ann Div 4.43 yen 401.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 4.43 yen 401.00 yen NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .