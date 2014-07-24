Jul 24 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.80 trln 1.78 trln 3.78 trln (+0.6 pct) (+3.2 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 193.19 153.13 365.00 (+26.2 pct) (-12.6 pct) (+8.2 pct) Pretax 196.17 159.12 370.00 (+23.3 pct) (-10.7 pct) (+6.4 pct) Net 128.46 107.41 240.00 (+19.6 pct) (-5.2 pct) (+4.1 pct) EPS 114.47 yen 93.17 yen 215.31 yen EPS Diluted 114.47 yen 93.17 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.