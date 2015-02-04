Feb 4 (Reuters) -
Sony Corp
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales&Rev 8.00 trln 7.80 trln
Operating 20.00 loss 40.00
PreTax loss 5.00 loss 50.00
Net loss 170.00 loss 230.00
NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
and Exchange Commission.)
