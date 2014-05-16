(Adds H1 forecast) May 16 (Reuters)- Asgent Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.34 3.54 3.60 1.60 (-5.5 pct) (-11.8 pct) (+7.7 pct) (+1.0 pct) Operating 11 mln 226 mln 30 mln loss 150 mln (-95.0 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+162.8 pct) Recurring 18 mln 233 mln 30 mln loss 150 mln (-92.1 pct) (+6.8 pct) (+62.7 pct) Net 0 mln 134 mln 10 mln loss 90 mln (-99.6 pct) (+20.4 pct) EPS 0.14 yen 34.34 yen 2.59 yen loss 23.27 yen Ann Div 500.00 yen 500.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 500.00 yen 500.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Asgent Inc sells utility software and offers consulting services related to Internet security. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.