(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.37 8.80 10.40 - 10.60 (-5.0 pct) (-1.1 pct) Operating 248 mln 458 mln (-45.8 pct) (-4.2 pct) Recurring 259 mln 407 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln (-36.3 pct) (-0.7 pct) Net 142 mln 252 mln loss 100 mln - 30 mln (-43.5 pct) (-49.4 pct) EPS 4.17 yen 7.21 yen loss 2.92 yen - 0.88 yen Ann Div 0.80 yen 0.40 yen - 1.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.80 yen 0.40 yen - 1.00 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines.