(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 35.82 52.16 71.40 (-31.3 pct) (+9.6 pct) (-28.5 pct) Operating 6.98 16.99 12.70 (-59.0 pct) (-7.6 pct) (-60.4 pct) Pretax 6.72 17.58 (-61.8 pct) (-2.7 pct) Net 3.77 9.58 6.60 (-60.6 pct) (-64.3 pct) EPS Basic 29.09 yen 72.07 yen 50.94 yen EPS Diluted 29.01 yen 71.89 yen Ann Div 37.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 37.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd operates auctions and shopping websites.. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .