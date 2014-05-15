(Adds company forecast) May 15 (Reuters)- Shinkawa Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.48 11.35 2.90 (-34.1 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+67.8 pct) Operating loss 4.11 loss 2.56 loss 690 mln Recurring loss 3.91 loss 2.05 loss 700 mln Net loss 4.31 loss 2.12 loss 700 mln EPS loss 237.27 yen loss 116.65 yen loss 38.51 yen Ann Div nil 5.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil 5.00 yen NOTE - Shinkawa Ltd is a machinery maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.