UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 265.66 241.35 (+10.1 pct) (+3.8 pct) Operating 25.26 22.77 (+11.0 pct) (+15.4 pct) Recurring 33.34 35.29 (-5.5 pct) (+42.0 pct) Net 11.19 27.10 (-58.7 pct) (+79.2 pct) EPS 56.28 yen 146.90 yen EPS Diluted 54.78 yen 131.64 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 34.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 17.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 17.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources