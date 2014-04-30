(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 265.66 241.35 (+10.1 pct) (+3.8 pct) Operating 25.26 22.77 (+11.0 pct) (+15.4 pct) Recurring 33.34 35.29 (-5.5 pct) (+42.0 pct) Net 11.19 27.10 (-58.7 pct) (+79.2 pct) EPS 56.28 yen 146.90 yen EPS Diluted 54.78 yen 131.64 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 34.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 17.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 17.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .