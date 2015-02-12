UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 159.36 193.00 200.00 96.00 (-1.6 pct) Operating 4.33 6.78 7.10 2.80 (-27.0 pct) Recurring 4.97 7.53 7.60 3.10 (-24.9 pct) Net 4.37 5.11 4.00 1.70 (-21.2 pct) EPS 44.01 yen 51.39 yen 40.29 yen 17.12 yen EPS Diluted 44.00 yen Ann Div 16.50 yen 22.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 16.50 yen 22.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd is a major producer of tomato processed foods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.