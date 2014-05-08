(Adds missing data) May 8 (Reuters)- Sunny Side Up Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.67 10.26 11.97 (-5.8 pct) (+35.0 pct) (-8.0 pct) Operating 165 mln 582 mln 84 mln (-71.7 pct) (+66.3 pct) (-80.8 pct) Recurring 199 mln 645 mln 133 mln (-69.0 pct) (+73.2 pct) (-76.0 pct) Net 72 mln 423 mln 14 mln (-83.0 pct) (+60.6 pct) (-95.8 pct) EPS 20.41 yen 123.31 yen 4.15 yen EPS Diluted 19.73 yen 117.93 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Sunny Side Up Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)