(Adds company forecast) May 15 (Reuters) - ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.21 1.40 - 1.55 Operating loss 23 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln Recurring loss 17 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln Net loss 39 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 6.23 yen loss 7.87 yen - 0.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)