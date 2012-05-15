Toyota, Suzuki near technology partnership agreement - Nikkei
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
MAY 15 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 4.95 trln 4.53 trln
(+9.3 pct) (-10.1 pct) Operating Recurring 1.47 trln 646.43
(+127.7 pct) (+18.5 pct) Net 981.33 583.08
(+68.3 pct) (+50.0 pct) EPS 68.09 yen 39.95 yen EPS Diluted 67.94 yen 39.89 yen Annual div 12.00 yen 12.00 yen 12.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 6.00 yen 6.00 yen 6.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 6.00 yen 6.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8306.TK1.
