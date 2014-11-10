(Adds company forecast) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.15 2.89 4.10 (+8.8 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+4.0 pct) Operating loss 19 mln loss 58 mln 30 mln - 130 mln Recurring 25 mln loss 78 mln 20 mln - 120 mln Net 10 mln loss 83 mln 0 mln - 100 mln EPS 2.16 yen loss 24.07 yen 0.00 yen - 21.48 yen EPS Diluted 2.15 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.