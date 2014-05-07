May 7 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 448.18 607.70 (-26.3 pct) (+14.3 pct) Operating loss 14.78 loss 35.86 Recurring 36.82 23.04 (+59.8 pct) Net 23.33 14.03 (+66.3 pct) EPS 184.46 yen 109.70 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.