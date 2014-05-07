BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 448.18 607.70 (-26.3 pct) (+14.3 pct) Operating loss 14.78 loss 35.86 Recurring 36.82 23.04 (+59.8 pct) Net 23.33 14.03 (+66.3 pct) EPS 184.46 yen 109.70 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.