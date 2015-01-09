(Adds company forecast) Jan 9 (Reuters)- Aeon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2014 Nov 30, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.08 trln 4.62 trln 7.00 trln (+9.9 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+9.5 pct) Operating 49.37 94.84 200.00 - 210.00 (-47.9 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+16.7 - +22.5 pct) Recurring 56.96 98.51 200.00 - 210.00 (-42.2 pct) (-15.7 pct) (+13.1 - +18.7 pct) Net 29.36 19.93 48.00 (+47.4 pct) (-46.8 pct) (+5.3 pct) EPS 35.03 yen 24.66 yen 57.29 yen EPS Diluted 34.27 yen 18.30 yen Ann Div 26.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 div 14.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q4 div 13.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.