(Adds company forecast) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 461.11 423.65 486.50 (+8.8 pct) (+9.6 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 75.86 78.74 85.00 (-3.7 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+10.0 pct) Pretax 76.16 76.94 (-1.0 pct) (+5.9 pct) Net 50.98 50.90 (+0.2 pct) (+10.5 pct) EPS Basic 93.53 yen 93.47 yen EPS Diluted 93.38 yen 93.35 yen 104.42 yen (+9.9 pct) Ann Div 48.00 yen 45.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q4 Div 26.00 yen 23.00 yen 26.00 yen * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS Diluted forecast is core EPS Diluted forecast. NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.