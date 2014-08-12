(Adds operating profit forecast) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 708 mln 707 mln Operating 137 mln 157 mln Recurring 146 mln 159 mln Net 337 mln 336 mln EPS 3.62 yen 3.60 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.