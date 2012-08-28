AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 61.70 61.00 Operating 570 mln 900 mln Recurring 630 mln 900 mln Net 70 mln 350 mln EPS 2.75 yen 13.77 yen NOTE - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.