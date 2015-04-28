Apr 28 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.85 trln 4.08 trln (-5.7 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 83.01 70.33 (+18.0 pct) (+86.8 pct) Recurring 190.24 145.16 (+31.1 pct) (+31.3 pct) Net 8.28 loss 25.94 EPS 3.58 yen loss 11.22 yen EPS Diluted 3.58 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.