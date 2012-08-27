UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AUGUST 27 (Reuters)- G Foot Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jul 20, 2012 Jul 20, 2011 Feb 28, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 46.28 43.54 100.00 (+6.3 pct) (+9.2 pct) Operating 1.47 930 mln 4.00 (+58.1 pct) (+52.3 pct) Recurring 1.46 910 mln 3.90 (+60.7 pct) (+57.5 pct) Net 694 mln 62 mln 1.40 (+1012.2 pct) (-68.9 pct) EPS 66.64 yen 5.99 yen 134.41 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div 6.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q3 div -Q4 div 5.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - G Foot Co Ltd is a retailer of shoes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources