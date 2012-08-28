AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.50 12.50 Recurring 1.44 1.44 Net 850 mln 1.22 EPS 56.60 yen 81.24 yen NOTE - Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd produces molding machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.