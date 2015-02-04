Feb 4 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 20.12 trln 19.12 trln 27.00 trln
(+5.2 pct) (+17.8 pct) (+5.1 pct)
Operating 2.11 trln 1.86 trln 2.70 trln
(+13.9 pct) (+126.8 pct) (+17.8 pct)
Pretax 2.36 trln 2.02 trln 2.92 trln
(+16.5 pct) (+118.5 pct) (+19.6 pct)
Net 1.73 trln 1.53 trln 2.13 trln
(+13.2 pct) (+135.4 pct) (+16.8 pct)
EPS 545.94 yen 481.60 yen 677.14 yen
EPS Diluted 545.68 yen 481.27 yen
Ann Div 165.00 yen
-Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 100.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
