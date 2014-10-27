Poland - Factors to Watch March 15
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Oct 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 2.67 trln 2.70 trln 3.74 trln (-1.1 pct) (+6.7 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 265.02 243.74 370.00 (+8.7 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+9.7 pct) Pretax 276.33 247.18 380.00 (+11.8 pct) (-2.5 pct) (+9.3 pct) Net 186.71 166.23 250.00 (+12.3 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+8.5 pct) EPS 167.10 yen 144.40 yen 224.28 yen EPS Diluted 167.10 yen 144.39 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
* Signs distribution agreement with Burkhart Dental in USA Source text for Eikon:
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.